ESPN distorts analysis of poll question regarding NFL viewing habits

The effort to make ESPN not seem like a left-wing media establishment continues, apparently.
At a time when constant (and largely inaccurate) criticism has been registered against ESPN for having a liberal agenda, ESPN has decided to summarize a new poll in a way the definitely isn’t left of center.
Here’s the second paragraph of the article from in-house ESPN sports money man Darren Rovell regarding a recent poll from J.D. Power: “The pollster said it asked more than 9,200 people who attended either one football, basketball or hockey game whether they tuned into fewer games and why. Twenty-six percent of those who watched fewer games last season said that national anthem protests, some of which were led by Colin Kaepernick, were the reason.”
Here’s the far more significant seventh paragraph: “J.D. Power noted that only 12 percent of the fans it surveyed said they watched fewer NFL games last season, with 27 percent of people saying they watched more and 62 percent saying they watched just as much as they had the season before.”
So the more accurate characterization is that 26 percent of 12 percent watched fewer football games in 2016 due to national anthem protests. Or, in other words, 3.12 percent of the 9,200 people who “attended either one football, basketball or hockey game” (an oddly specific parameter) watched fewer football games on TV last year.
There’s another important factor that Rovell’s analysis completely ignored: Market.
As noted by SBNation.com, 22 percent of fans in Chicago watched less football in 2016. Only six percent watched less football last year in Boston.
And that’s where the poll, and the interpretation of it, become worthless. It appears that there wasn’t a “my team stunk last year” option for explaining the lack of interest.
Indeed, it appears that the options were pre-determined and provided in a multiple-choice format. So if “my team stunk last year” wasn’t one of the pre-selected choices, the influence of, for example, the Bears being 3-13 wouldn’t be reflected at all by the 22 percent of Chicagoans who watched less football in 2016.
But, hey, ESPN at least has something else to point to the next time someone from FOX shouts “liberal bias!”
LOL your not going to win with this article, ESPN Literraly fired any reporter they had that leaned to the right.
as we know, the pats caught espn twice
asssisting park ave in cheating them
misrepresenting the facts to defame and
profit is absolutely disgusting
Can’t we have separation of politics and football? I don’t care about Kaep’s or Brady’s political beliefs, I just want to watch the games.
Research design 101.
I take most polls with a grain of salt. You can get people to say what you want to hear by putting words in their mouths or not giving them an option to be honest.
How about this poll:
If Kaepernick led your team to the Super Bowl would you :
A: Watch it and root for your team
B: Watch it and root against your team
C: Boycott it (because of Kaepernick)
D: You never watch your team on TV or Live
E: You have a job that requires you to work that day
F: Unsure
Make sure you give a breakdown of demographics too. Age/race/financial/education/etc and a breakdown of those who refused to answer the breakdown.
Again, RD 101.
I would actually tune in to an NFL game to see an NFL player kneel for the Anthem, while expressing his displeasure for how the bully in the White House is trashing everything this country stands for and is turning this country into more of a laughingstock every day. How can anyone feel patriotic anymore when the so-called president is giving the middle finger to the Constitution all the time??
NFL parity: Jags, Browns, Jets, Chargers in the AFC will suck. Bears, Rams, & 9’ers for the NFC.
NE, Pit & Raiders will be good for the AFC. GB & Seattle will be fine. Someone will win the east at 9-7,
Other than that the rest will be .500
By conveniently limiting their sample to those that physically attend games, they have focused on the hardest of the hardcore sports fans that are the least likely to stop watching. It is the casual sports fans that only tune in when they feel like it that the NFL depends on for those juicy broadcast deals and those are the people most likely to have been alienated by the protests.
Informal poll of PFT readers:
Thumbs up if you attended 1 or more event last year.
Thumbs down if you didnt.
I’m curious because I consider myself an avid fan but I haven’t been to a game since 2015.
LOL. Er, yeah, nicely spotted Florio – only 3.12% of sports fans said Kaep’s antics stopped them watching as many football games, so that means he should be a starter? How about you ask the fans who watched his last two seasons in San Francisco where they were a combined 3-16 in the games he started.
Numbers can be spun to get the desired results, everyone should know this by now.