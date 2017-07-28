Falcons WR Devin Fuller injures knee

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

Falcons receiver Devin Fuller has had nothing but bad luck since entering the league.

Fuller, who missed all of last season, injured a knee in Friday’s practice.

“I know it was a knee, but I don’t know what [the injury was specifically],” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ll have an update for you on Fuller tomorrow. [Trainer] Marty [Lauzon] said he was going to go and the [doctors] were going to be here today to evaluate him. I don’t know the severity of it yet.”

The Falcons made Fuller a seventh-round pick out of UCLA a year ago. But he was injured in the exhibition season and missed all of last season with a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Fuller made 146 receptions for 1,322 yards and 10 touchdowns during his four seasons at UCLA.