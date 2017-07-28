Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 7:29 AM EDT

Preston Brown worked at middle linebacker with the Bills starters on Thursday.

The Dolphins have competition for one of their linebacker jobs.

It wasn’t always certain it would work out that way, but CB Malcolm Butler was on the field for the Patriots as camp opened.

The Jets start camp with low expectations.

RB Bobby Rainey is back for a second run with the Ravens.

Said Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap, “I feel like I’ve got a lot of ball left and I look forward to making these next few years my best. I’ve had some good ball up to this point, but I still feel like I have a lot of room for growth.”

Facing off with T Joe Thomas will help Browns DE Myles Garrett learn about life in the NFL.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown arrived at training camp in a Rolls-Royce.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson is feeling good after last year’s foot injury.

Colts CB Vontae Davis is heading into a contract year.

CB A.J. Bouye had a good day in his first day at Jaguars training camp.

The Titans secondary looks significantly different from last year.

The Broncos have their first padded practice on Sunday.

Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman reported to training camp in costume.

Ten questions for the Raiders to answer during training camp.

The Chargers waived QB Eli Jenkins with Cardale Jones joining the team.

CB Anthony Brown picked off Dak Prescott during Cowboys practice.

The Giants are banking on improvement from holdover offensive linemen.

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham is waiting to hear if he’ll be suspended.

QB Kirk Cousins reiterated that he’s in a “good place” after failing to strike a long-term deal with the Redskins.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan is practicing in limited fashion after tearing his patellar tendon last season.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford picked up a new house in Georgia.

P Justin Vogel got off to a good start at Packers camp.

Vikings WR Michael Floyd is trying to keep the focus on football.

CB Desmond Trufant thinks the Falcons can have one of the best defenses in the league.

CB Captain Munnerlyn is happy to be back with the Panthers.

Is the 2017 season a crossroads one for the Saints?

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson went with a Ferrari for his entry to training camp.

The Cardinals are looking for different results from the same names on their offensive line.

Rams TE Gerald Everett doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants the offense playing fast.

Which Seahawks are next up for contract extensions?