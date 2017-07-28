Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer coming along quicker than expected

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 8:41 AM EDT

Cody Kessler is the first man up at quarterback at Browns training camp practices, but he’s not getting all the reps with the starters.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that second-round pick DeShone Kizer is splitting time with the first team — Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan have been working with the backups — and that means the Browns want to have the rookie ready to play in the not too distant future. Kizer can help move that along by showing a strong grasp of the offense and coach Hue Jackson said that appears to be happening.

Jackson said that Kizer is progressing faster than he expected.

“Yes, he is,” Jackson said. “He’s understanding the offense. I could take you back to his days at OTAs — he struggled calling the plays. The words were a lot simpler. The language was a different. I did not see as much of that today. That is improvement. Obviously, he made some good throws and did not turn the ball over. Those things are good. Again, it’s just one day. We are not going to make decisions on guys in one day. We have a lot of work to do.”

Jackson said this week that Kessler “is still the guy who demonstrates knowing the offense the best,” but that could change if Kizer’s progress continues at the same rate. It could also become less important than how well Kizer does the things he does know in the offense, although, as Jackson notes, it will be more than one day before anyone can draw that kind of conclusion.