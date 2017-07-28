Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer coming along quicker than expected

Cody Kessler is the first man up at quarterback at Browns training camp practices, but he’s not getting all the reps with the starters.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that second-round pick DeShone Kizer is splitting time with the first team — Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan have been working with the backups — and that means the Browns want to have the rookie ready to play in the not too distant future. Kizer can help move that along by showing a strong grasp of the offense and coach Hue Jackson said that appears to be happening.
Jackson said that Kizer is progressing faster than he expected.
“Yes, he is,” Jackson said. “He’s understanding the offense. I could take you back to his days at OTAs — he struggled calling the plays. The words were a lot simpler. The language was a different. I did not see as much of that today. That is improvement. Obviously, he made some good throws and did not turn the ball over. Those things are good. Again, it’s just one day. We are not going to make decisions on guys in one day. We have a lot of work to do.”
Jackson said this week that Kessler “is still the guy who demonstrates knowing the offense the best,” but that could change if Kizer’s progress continues at the same rate. It could also become less important than how well Kizer does the things he does know in the offense, although, as Jackson notes, it will be more than one day before anyone can draw that kind of conclusion.
As a Raider’s fan I want to let Brown’s fans know you have a good Head Coach that has one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. The arrow is pointing up for the Browns especially after a stellar draft.
Let the kid play. We win 3-4 with or without him and can at least get an idea of how he fits. I know Kessler isn’t an NFL starter.
The first thing I want to see is improvement with the play calling. Hue already has the job, you don’t need to impress anyone, so please cut out the baton twirling and execute sound fundamental plays.
Josh Freeman — hell come in and go 11/25 for 185 yards and 3 tds but fumble to lose the game, but he did show flashes, and that will be his career until he is cut and becomes a try out backup for the packers
Browns may have scored the best QB in the draft, kinda like the Cowboys did last year after first round.
I think week one the Browns should just sit all four of those quarterbacks down and play musical chairs, whoever wins gets to start, there, you’re welcome Hue