Isaiah Crowell: “Heavy communication” about contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Running back Isaiah Crowell is set for free agency after this season, but he’d like to sign a new deal with the Browns.

Crowell said Friday that “this is where I want to be,” which fits with his previous comments about the Browns heading somewhere special. There were talks about an extension before Crowell was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason and Crowell said his agent has renewed those discussions with the team.

“I don’t know what it is right now or what the deal is right now, but, yeah, I feel like he’s in heavy communication with them,” Crowell said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

Crowell set personal bests as both a runner and receiver last season and coach Hue Jackson has talked about featuring him heavily during the upcoming season. If he can repeat last year’s production over expanded use, that might lead to a higher price tag come the offseason but it sounds like Crowell would forego the chance to find that out if talks with the Browns continue to progress.