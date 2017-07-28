Jacquies Smith needs another knee surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Jacquies Smith’s 2016 season got off to a bad start, and his 2017 isn’t going well either.

Smith, the Buccaneers defensive end who suffered a torn ACL in Week One of last year, opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list and will now need another surgery on his knee.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter described the injury as only a little setback and the surgery as only a procedure, but it appears that Smith won’t be back on the field any time soon.

Smith was a little-known player who bounced around the league with the Dolphins, Jets and Bills without ever appearing in a regular-season game until 2014, when he burst onto the scene with 6.5 sacks over the second half of the season. In 2015 he had another strong season, and the Bucs were expecting big things from him last year. Now the question is when they’ll be able to get anything out of him at all.