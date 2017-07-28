Jets place Jeremy Clark on NFI list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

The level of talent on the Jets’ roster this season is not causing many optimistic predictions for the year ahead.

If you’re looking for a bright side, you could point to the health of the players on that roster. The Jets only placed one player on either the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists to open camp.

Cornerback Jeremy Clark, a sixth-round pick this year, has been placed on the NFI list. Clark tore his ACL in the fourth game of the season while at Michigan last year, so it is no great surprise that he’s on the list.

Clark was one of two cornerbacks drafted by the Jets in the sixth round — Derrick Jones is the other — as they began restocking their roster after discarding many veterans, including cornerback Darrelle Revis, this offseason. When healthy, Clark will likely be competing for a sub-package and special teams role as a rookie.