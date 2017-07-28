Jets sign TE Chris Gragg, waive KD Cannon

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

The Jets signed veteran tight end Chris Gragg, waiving rookie receiver KD Cannon to make room.

Gragg missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was hurt on a low hit by Washington safety DeAngelo Hall in the preseason, going on injured reserve.

The Bills drafted Gragg in the seventh round in 2013. He played 32 games in three years, with 10 starts, making 24 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Cannon signed with the 49ers as a priority free agent, one of the league’s highest-paid undrafted free agents with a $5,000 bonus and $40,000 guaranteed. But he lasted only a weekend of non-contact practices with other rookies and tryout players before the 49ers released him.

The Jets had claimed him off waivers from the 49ers.

Cannon had a successful college career at Baylor, leaving as the third-leading receiver in school history. He made 195 catches for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns.