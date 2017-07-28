Joe Flacco hopes he just misses a week

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is on the sideline with a back injury right now, but he said Friday that he hopes it won’t be long before he’s back under center.

Flacco said that he’s dealing with stiffness in his back and did not attribute the problem to the disc issue that was reported earlier this week. That report also pegged his timeline to return to action at 3-6 weeks, but Flacco said that he hopes to be back on the field in a week and that he doesn’t feel there’s any chance he’ll miss the start of the regular season.

“Hopefully it calms down pretty quickly,” Flacco said during a session with reporters at Ravens camp.

Flacco said he isn’t doing any throwing at all and that the plan for now is to just rest, adding that doctors have told him that course of action should keep the issue from being one that bothers him during the regular season.