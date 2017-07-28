John Brown to miss time at Cardinals camp with quad injury

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

On Thursday, a review of Cardinals practice appeared on the team’s website and it mentioned wide receiver John Brown looking like he was “past his health concerns” after a 2016 season that was plagued with them.

Those concerns caught up with the speedy wideout, however. Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday, via the Arizona Republic, that Brown will miss a couple of days and perhaps up to a week of practice time because of a strained quad.

Were it not for those health concerns from the 2016 season, Brown’s absence might not merit much attention, but he dealt with soft tissue injuries throughout the year and had hamstring issues during spring work. Brown also had a cyst on his spine and worked to figure out the best way to deal with a sickle cell trait in his blood that doctors felt contributed to some of his other injuries.

The Cardinals feel that the issues related to the sickle cell trait are under control, but it looks like calling Brown out of the woods on any other front is premature.

Wide receiver Aaron Dobson is also out for Arizona after hurting his hamstring, which will leave the Cardinals down a pair of receivers for the near future.