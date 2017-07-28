John Mara: Odell deserves to be paid and we’ll pay him

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham made headlines on Thursday with the release of a video that shows him declaring his hope of being the highest-paid player in the NFL.
That Beckham is thinking about his contract is no surprise as he’s in the final year of his rookie deal and eligible to sign an extension for the first time. Giants owner John Mara has said several times this year that the team has no desire to see Beckham in a different uniform and he responded to questions about Beckham’s declaration the same way on Friday.
“He deserves to be paid and we’re going to pay him,” Mara said, via ESPN.com.
Mara, who said earlier this week that no talks have started at this point, didn’t offer a timetable for when that might happen. Beckham’s option for 2018 was exercised by the team and the franchise tag would be available if the Giants want to go that route, so there may not be an imminent change in the current status quo. Whether that’s the case or not, Beckham doesn’t think his contract will cause any issues inside the team.
“I’m going to speak my mind,” Beckham said. “I’m going to say how I feel. I’m going to answer pretty much whatever you ask. And that is just it. Everybody in that locker room knows what is going on. They know why I’m here. They know it is nothing but love. I have nothing but love for them. They love me back no matter what. It’s the same way all the way around. There is nothing that can really get between me and my teammates.”
Unlike some others looking for a new deal, Beckham is in camp with those teammates and practicing for a season that could push his ultimate payday to even higher levels if he continues on the same path he’s taken in the first three years of his NFL career.
John Mara is offering a class on how not to negotiate
If his play matches his mouth, I see him getting a Rogers like deal.
Since he’s not paid to talk/pout, he’ll get a deal a tick ahead of Jones, Dez and Green.
He’s under Giants control for the next two years the they could tag him for the next two, so this punk Beckham should shut up and try to catch a pass in the post season. 8 drops in the Packers game….EIGHT drops!
He’ll get paid. Yeah, he runs his mouth a bit but at least he can back it up. Sure, he’s made some not so great decisions but who hasn’t at his age. He will mature and continue to be a monster on the field and in turn get paid very well for it.
As a Giants fan, this seems like a stupid idea. You have Eli’s last hurrah to look forward to. 2-3 years tops. For those 3 years you control OBJ with the franchise tag in the third year is necessary. Why bust open the barn doors for the boat captain now? Be patient.
Can Odell get bonuses for dropped passes in traffic? Sort of like an alligator arm clause.
as a non-giants fan, i am rooting for them to make him the highest paid player in the league.
go ahead! screw up your cap situation for a long time.
