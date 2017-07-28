John Mara: Odell deserves to be paid and we’ll pay him

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham made headlines on Thursday with the release of a video that shows him declaring his hope of being the highest-paid player in the NFL.

That Beckham is thinking about his contract is no surprise as he’s in the final year of his rookie deal and eligible to sign an extension for the first time. Giants owner John Mara has said several times this year that the team has no desire to see Beckham in a different uniform and he responded to questions about Beckham’s declaration the same way on Friday.

“He deserves to be paid and we’re going to pay him,” Mara said, via ESPN.com.

Mara, who said earlier this week that no talks have started at this point, didn’t offer a timetable for when that might happen. Beckham’s option for 2018 was exercised by the team and the franchise tag would be available if the Giants want to go that route, so there may not be an imminent change in the current status quo. Whether that’s the case or not, Beckham doesn’t think his contract will cause any issues inside the team.

“I’m going to speak my mind,” Beckham said. “I’m going to say how I feel. I’m going to answer pretty much whatever you ask. And that is just it. Everybody in that locker room knows what is going on. They know why I’m here. They know it is nothing but love. I have nothing but love for them. They love me back no matter what. It’s the same way all the way around. There is nothing that can really get between me and my teammates.”

Unlike some others looking for a new deal, Beckham is in camp with those teammates and practicing for a season that could push his ultimate payday to even higher levels if he continues on the same path he’s taken in the first three years of his NFL career.