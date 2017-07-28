Lane Johnson on PEDs: I’m not Steve Lattimer from ‘The Program’

In the classic 1993 college football movie The Program, lineman Steve Lattimer pumps himself up with steroids and earns a place on the starting defense. But when his coach warns him about drug tests and he goes off the juice, Lattimer’s play declines and he’s run over on the goal line for a game-deciding touchdown.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson wants you to know he’s no Steve Lattimer.
Johnson, who has twice been suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, says he doesn’t need PEDs to fuel his performance and is in great shape, weighing in at around 320 pounds.
“Everybody expects me to be like the Steve Lattimer from ‘The Program’ and come back and weigh 180 and all my skills and talents were going to leave me,” Johnson said, via Philly.com. “That’s what people think but hey, look where I am now.”
Johnson claims his two suspensions were the result of consuming supplements that he didn’t realize had banned substances in them. He says he now takes no supplements at all.
“I’m just going to go out and worry about playing football and trying to wow people anytime I’m on the field. But as far as supplements, I don’t take anything. I just eat food, and that’s it. I’m really cautious. I try to not make any more dumb decisions. That’s hard to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson had better not be taking anything. If he violates the NFL’s PED policy a third time, it will result in a suspension of at least two years.
if Lane is suspended again….there is No Place At the Table for him
“Pea-nuts”
Is Johnson on the juice again?
A PLACE AT THE TABLE!!!
Before the Eagles/Giants game I want to see he and Fletcher Cox spit in each others mouths to get pumped up! (If you haven’t seen the movie it will go over your head)
The benefits of PED’s stick with you after you’re off them. Recent information suggests that the benefit can last for years.
So long as the usage patterns weren’t/aren’t abusive like a kid from an After School Special, there’s no reason to think his performance would fall off a cliff.
Either way, I’m inclined to believe him about the supplements. Not because I believe he’s clean (I’ve got a bridge to sell you if you still believe the majority of players are), but because the testing system the NFL has is easy to beat, and there’s too many untestable substances. It really only catches honest mistakes or idiots.
I try to not make any more dumb decisions. That’s hard to do,” Johnson said.
———
Quote of the year. Priceless.
Then you aren’t on the right anabolic steroid. lol
Its easy to blame the guy behind the counter at GNC.
Pennsylvania has performance enhancing drug issues.
SEE: richard rydze
SEE: york barbell
SEE: pittsburgh steelers
ETC..
Next article: “Johnson blames butcher for failed test”
Thanks for leaking the movie ending, now Friday movie night is ruined.
I’m watching Titanic tomorrow – please try to not ruin the ending for me.
SEE: dr. john ziegler
SEE: mike webster
ETC..
ZERO credibility, dude. ZERO. Just shut up, cash your check, and keep going through the motions… after all, there’s undoubtedly a prime place waiting for a liar as accomplishe as yourself in politics when you’re done with your perpetration of athletic fraud.