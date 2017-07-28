Mike Zimmer admits it will be hard giving up defensive play-calling

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Mike Zimmer already has said he probably will allow defensive coordinator George Edwards to call plays during a preseason game. But the Vikings head coach admits that after 17 consecutive seasons of calling the defensive plays, it will be hard to relinquish those duties.

Zimmer didn’t elaborate on his comments Friday, but his players did.

“If he does it, it will be tough for him to do,” safety Harrison Smith said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He loves running the [defensive] film session, he loves calling the plays. That’s his thing. That’s what he’s been great at for how many years? But he’s always going to do his thing as a head coach, so whatever he does we’ll adapt to it.”

Edwards called the defensive plays last year against the Cowboys when Zimmer missed the game because of emergency eye surgery. The Vikings held the Cowboys to 17 points, though they lost by two.

Edwards, entering his fourth season with the Vikings, previously served as a defensive coordinator with Washington in 2003 and Buffalo in 2010-11.