Mychal Kendricks asked for a trade early this year

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

There were reports over the course of the offseason that the Eagles might trade linebacker Mychal Kendricks, but nothing ever came of it and Kendricks is in camp with the team this summer.

On Friday, Kendricks said that the initial push to look into a trade came from him. Kendricks asked the team to move him or, failing that, release him after seeing his playing time drop after the change in coaches from Chip Kelly to Doug Pederson. Kendricks said the team had a different plan, however.

“I asked for a trade, for sure,” Kendricks said, via Philly.com. “Their response was, ‘You’re young and you’re talented and we’re not into that.’ I took it like that. … It’s as simple as that. It’s cut and dry. That’s the business. It’s just like that you that. You tell them what you want, they either do it or they don’t, and you’re in the contract you signed. And that’s it.”

Kendricks signed a five-year deal with the team in 2015 and said he’d “plead the fifth” when asked if he regrets doing that given what’s happened to his role after the change of coaches and defensive schemes. He added that he’s not unhappy to be in Philadelphia because he respects “these guys and the guys I work with every day.”

Still, it sounds like Kendricks wouldn’t mind if the Eagles changed their mind or if someone made them an offer that convinced them to ship the linebacker out of town.