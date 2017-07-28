Pernell McPhee had his knee scoped on Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee’s knee trouble landed him on the physically unable to perform list to open camp and it also led him to an operating room on Friday.

Bears coach John Fox announced that McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Fox described the operation as a “clean-up” procedure.

Fox did not give a timeline for McPhee’s return to action, which was a change from last year when cornerback Kyle Fuller was said to need four weeks to recover from a scope. Fuller never played at all during the 2016 season, although Fox said Friday that McPhee’s situation is not the same.

With Lamarr Houston, Willie Young and 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd on hand, the Bears have other options at outside linebacker while McPhee recovers from the surgery. Because McPhee is on the PUP list, he is eligible to remain on it into the regular season although he would not be able to play during the first six weeks of the season if that’s the case.