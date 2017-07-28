Raiders agree to terms with rookie Gareon Conley

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Rookie cornerback Gareon Conley has agreed to terms with the Raiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported.

The Raiders now have signed all nine players in their draft class. They opened training camp Friday.

Conley, the 24th overall pick, becomes the next-to-last first-rounder to agree to terms. Titans receiver Corey Davis now stands as the lone unsigned first-round pick.

Conley’s signing was complicated by a Cleveland police investigation that continues into a rape accusation made against Conley in April. Conley has denied the allegation.

The Raiders have said all along they felt comfortable in their choice of Conley, believing he will be cleared. Jack Del Rio said earlier this week, in an appearance on 95.7 The Game, that the team remains “confident about the decision we made and the person we have.”