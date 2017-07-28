Raiders, Gareon Conley “making progress”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

As the Oakland Raiders prepare to conduct their first training-camp practice on Saturday, there’s still a chance that their first-round pick will be present and accounted for.

Per a league source, the Raiders and cornerback Gareon Conley are “making progress” on a contract, but they’ve not yet struck a deal.

Conley, one of only three unsigned draft picks, has had his status complicated by a lingering rape investigation in Ohio. The Raiders may be looking for protections in the event Conley is charged, and Conley may be (should be) saying, essentially, “You should have thought of that before picking me.”

As recently explained, if the Raiders made no verbal requests before making the selection for specific terms that would be inserted if Conley wasn’t cleared before camp begins, he’s entitled to the same contract he would have gotten without the pending legal entanglement. Of course, that’s easier said than done in sensitive matters of this nature; it’s entirely possible the Raiders (potentially at the behest of the league office) are seeking advance permission to place Conley on paid leave if he’s charged for something that he allegedly did before he was drafted.