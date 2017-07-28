Report: Donald Penn not reporting to Raiders camp

One of the reasons why the Raiders made the playoffs last year and are considered a good bet to make it back this year is the strength of their offensive line.
Left tackle Donald Penn is part of that strength, but the Raiders may have some work to do to get him in camp with the rest of the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Penn is not reporting to training camp because he’s unhappy with his contract.
Penn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March 2016 that calls for him to make a base salary of $5.8 million this season. Other bonuses and incentives can push the total to $7.15 million.
Penn has started every game for Oakland since joining the team before the 2014 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2016 season. His most memorable play of the year may have been a rare miscue, however. Penn slipped while trying to block Colts defensive end Trent Cole on the play that ended with Derek Carr fracturing his fibula.
The Raiders released tackle Austin Howard this week, leaving Marshall Newhouse, 2017 fourth-rounder David Sharpe and 2017 seventh-rounder Jylan Ware among the other options at tackle.
This guy has a giant set to pull this garbage, seeing as he was the reason Carr had his leg broken.
Is this a surprise or just not reported earlier?
Cut him.
I’d think this has more to do with his lame duck contract than actual dollar amounts.
Getting an extension now means money in the bank for next year just in case something goes wrong this year.
The dude is like 34 or something. He was old when we signed him, for God’s sake. He was never meant to be a 4-year guy for us, much less any longer than that.
He doesn’t have a whole lot of leverage. If he was released now he’d spend the rest of what’s left of his career bouncing from losing team to losing team on one-year deals.
That’s just where the guy is in his career. He needs to face reality.
And BTW, he’s good in pass pro, not so great at moving DLs off their spot in the run game.
We have the best interior OL in the league – yes, I’d put them I against DAL all day long – but we’ve been looking for a long-term LT since our idiot GM let Veldheer walk in FA without so much as a phone call. Carson Palmer says “thank you so much, Reggie.”