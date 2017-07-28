Report: Donald Penn not reporting to Raiders camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

One of the reasons why the Raiders made the playoffs last year and are considered a good bet to make it back this year is the strength of their offensive line.

Left tackle Donald Penn is part of that strength, but the Raiders may have some work to do to get him in camp with the rest of the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Penn is not reporting to training camp because he’s unhappy with his contract.

Penn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March 2016 that calls for him to make a base salary of $5.8 million this season. Other bonuses and incentives can push the total to $7.15 million.

Penn has started every game for Oakland since joining the team before the 2014 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2016 season. His most memorable play of the year may have been a rare miscue, however. Penn slipped while trying to block Colts defensive end Trent Cole on the play that ended with Derek Carr fracturing his fibula.

The Raiders released tackle Austin Howard this week, leaving Marshall Newhouse, 2017 fourth-rounder David Sharpe and 2017 seventh-rounder Jylan Ware among the other options at tackle.