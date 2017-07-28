Report: Mike Tomlin extension announcement coming soon

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since the 2007 season and it doesn’t look like there’s a change coming anytime soon.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an announcement about a contract extension for Tomlin is expected from the team soon. Tomlin’s current deal runs through the 2018 season, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it has already been stretched to 2019.

Rapoport reports that an option for that season vested due to Tomlin’s win total over the life of his current contract. It’s not clear if that is the announcement that is expected from the Steelers as Rapoport adds that there has been talk about a longer deal that runs beyond the 2019 season.

Tomlin is 103-57 in the regular season with the Steelers with one Super Bowl title and another AFC championship on his resume. He got to 100 wins faster than any other coach in Steelers history, which hasn’t stopped him from hearing criticism as the Steelers have fallen short of Super Bowl trips the last six years.

That criticism doesn’t appear to be shared inside the organization, however, and it doesn’t look like the team will be looking for their fourth head coach since hiring Chuck Noll in 1969.