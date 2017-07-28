Reports: Ravens sign quarterback David Olson

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 28, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT

The Baltimore Ravens have added a quarterback.

No, it’s not Colin Kaepernick.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are signing former Clemons and Stanford quarterback David Olson, who most recently placed with the Kansas City Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football League. It was first reported by Damond Talbot of DraftDiamonds.com.

The Ravens found themselves in need of another quarterback with Joe Flacco expected to miss time with a disc issue in his back.

There is obviously a connection to Olson as he played for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, at Stanford. However, Olson did not see any playing time at Stanford behind Andrew Luck, Josh Nunes and Kevin Hogan, and he threw just three passes with one completion for a one-yard loss after transferring to Clemson as Deshaun Watson was the starter.

If Flacco’s issue is short-term – PFT’s Mike Florio reported that Flacco is only going to miss a week or so – the Ravens will need little more than a camp arm to get through a handful of practices in the interim. Nevertheless, Olson will have one of the least impressive backgrounds, statistically, of any quarterback on a roster in the league.