Rob Gronkowski is back, and being Gronk on the field

There are always players a little extra excited for the first day of training camp, usually rookies or guys on new teams.
But in Patriots camp, it was tight end Rob Gronkowski bouncing around, spoking football and generally looking like a much younger Gronk.
Part of that comes with health, as the 28-year-old Gronkowski has recovered from back surgery and has been given the green light by coach Bill Belichick.
“I’ve definitely had a longer vacation than a lot of guys,” Gronkowski said, via Mike Giardi of CSNNE.com. “I’d probably say I was the most eager to get going, to get rolling.”
So when he got to the end zone in practice, he punctuated each of the three with celebrations, perhaps getting ready for this year’s more relaxed rules.
“It’s football,” he said. “Just when you’re feeling good out there and making plays you just want to have fun. That’s the whole game of football. Have fun out there, enjoy it and have competition. Competition is huge. That’s what gets you better. That’s what makes you better as a player. That’s what makes the team better — competition. . . .
“I don’t even notice know what I did. It wasn’t like a real spike, it was just like tossing it to the ground. Juiced up, just trying to make plays out there.”
Of course, Gronk’s sense of Gronk being Gronk may not be like what the rest of us see, but the Patriots are relieved to see their star tight end healthy and feeling good.
I was at the praices. He did to the mini spikes (they were just quck little things, no wind ups) but also he spent the practice working hard with an intense focus. Really the whole team was like that. Belichick wasnt easing them into anything. He had last year set aside and a sense if urgency for this year going right out the gate. This does not look like a team thinking they are all set go 19-0 or even assuming they will make the playoffs. This looks like a team not comfortable about anything and thinking they need to work their tails off for whatever they can get.
Gronk is also a devastating blocker
So glad to have this guy on the TEAM….. The offense just becomes so much harder to defend with him out there….he plays so physical it’s no wonder he sometimes goes down for a bit….. My guess is he doesn’t see any pre season games & bill uses that time to see who will be his best backups or 2nd package TE to put out there with him amongst the guys on the roster battling it out to make the 53 man roster…. Should be a great competition for that spot!!!
