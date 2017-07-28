Roethlisberger disputes Arians’ account of “blunt” Joey Porter message

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Here’s the thing about tell-all books. Some of the people about whom things are told don’t react well.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a former pupil and close friend of Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, takes issue with a story stared by the former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator in his new book, The Quarterback Whisperer.

“During the [2005] season Ben often acted immature, as if all the stories that documented the greatness of ‘Big Ben’ had gone to his head,” Arians writes. “He wasn’t signing as many autographs for teammates as he should; some days he would sign, some days he wouldn’t.”

During a team meeting late in the regular season, linebacker Joey Porter singled out Roethlisberger with “blunt language” according to Arians, telling the quarterback that he “needed to be ‘one of us.’” Roethlisberger instantly “became a different person” and “grew up fast,” Arians says.

On Friday, Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the facts were erroneous.

“I was just more disappointed that the facts weren’t accurate,” Roethlisberger said. “I texted [Arians] on that and said, ‘I wished you would have talked to me and got the facts right before it came out.’ But it is what it is.”

While Roethlisberger admits he was called out by Porter, Roethlisberger said it didn’t have a positive impact on the then-second-year player.

“If anything, it made me despise Joey,” Roethlisberger said.

He added that he currently doesn’t despise Porter. And that’s a good thing, given that he’s a member of the coaching staff.