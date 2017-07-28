Ryan Mallett has INT meltdown at practice

As John Harbaugh was leaving open the door for the Ravens to sign Colin Kaepernick, Ryan Mallett was melting down.
Mallett “looked awful” filling in for Joe Flacco at Friday’s practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Per Hensley, Mallett threw at least five interceptions and nearly was picked off twice more.
On his final interception, Mallett threw a white towel in the air.
Linebacker Terrell Suggs yelled to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, “Hey, Marty, tell Mallett to throw to the guys wearing the purple jerseys [the offense].”
The Ravens re-signed Mallett to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason, but he hasn’t given Baltimore much confidence in him if Flacco’s back keeps him out longer than expected. That’s what the Ravens are weighing now as they contemplate whether to sign a quarterback.
“[Flacco] is day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “Do we really need to make that move or not? That’s the decision that really has to be made. I think there are a lot of layers to it, just from a football standpoint.”
In five seasons, Mallett has a 3-5 record as a starter, completing 55 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 64.9 passer rating.
Wasn’t he a 5th round pick like Brady? Supposed to be the next ‘great one’.
At least he new enough to throw in the towel and here we all thought Mallet was dumb as a bag of hammers.
Apparently he was exposed to too much Schaubranium 15.
They should trade for Hackenberg.
Kapernick on line 2, Mr. Harbaugh
He also gives them no confidence in his ability to enunciate the english language properly.
First of all, I can’t stand the Ravens so naturally I don’t like Suggs. However, Suggs is the ultimate professional. Even though Mallett was stinking it up do you notice how different his reaction was from the big mouth in the pacific northwest? That shows a level of professionalism and maturity which can’t be said of that other guy.
John is on the phone with Jim as we speak asking should he take the chance on Kaepernick..
does the clown still wear an earing?
Was the towel intercepted?
twoteamsforlosangeles says:
Jul 28, 2017 6:10 PM
John is on the phone with Jim as we speak asking should he take the chance on Kaepernick..”
And the song from ABBA is always playing in the background in any c0nversations with Kaepernick…
“If you change your mind, I’m the first in line. Honey I’m still free. Take a chance on me.”
whenwilliteverend says:
Jul 28, 2017 6:07 PM
First of all, I can’t stand the Ravens so naturally I don’t like Suggs. However, Suggs is the ultimate professional. Even though Mallett was stinking it up do you notice how different his reaction was from the big mouth in the pacific northwest? That shows a level of professionalism and maturity which can’t be said of that other guy.”
Suggs was also ribbing Schaub for his camp picks as well and making comments just like this. It is the voice of a veteran leader saying that this level of play just isn’t good enough and you better step up your game.
finnymcphin says:
Jul 28, 2017 5:51 PM
At least he new enough to throw in the towel and here we all thought Mallet was dumb as a bag of hammers.
Who Knew……..
At least Mallet tries to do what you want him to do.
Kapernick, on the other hand, doesnt give a damn what you want him to do. He does what hes good at.
To hell with you and your offensive game plan.
They need Matt Saracen……
Just love love love this. The ‘curse’ of ‘deflategate’continues. The Colts without Luck for probably a few games the Rats, I mean Ravens, without Flacco for 4-6 games. Let’s see how these powerhouse’s handle this season without their starting QB. Doubt either of them make the playoffs.
This is why nobody’s giving up draft picks for Jimmy Garoppolo. Pats Qbs are hot trash outside of their system.
Suggs and Richard Sherman sound like they have the same problem, the defense is tired of doing all the heavy lifting. Good news for Suggs is that at least Flacco has shown in the past that he can carry the team in the playoffs when needed.
Go ahead and sign Kaep. Unless you think he’ll be a bigger “distraction” than your potential starting QB throwing nearly 7 picks in practice. Practice? We talking about, PRACTICE. Not a game, practice. No seriously, other than the season ending injury to Dallas’ back up what other back up is getting press right now? So much for the “distraction” theory.
noknoknokpenny says:
Jul 28, 2017 6:51 PM
At least Mallet tries to do what you want him to do.
sooooo they told him to throw almost 7 picks? I’m confused.