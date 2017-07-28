Ryan Mallett has INT meltdown at practice

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

As John Harbaugh was leaving open the door for the Ravens to sign Colin Kaepernick, Ryan Mallett was melting down.

Mallett “looked awful” filling in for Joe Flacco at Friday’s practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Per Hensley, Mallett threw at least five interceptions and nearly was picked off twice more.

On his final interception, Mallett threw a white towel in the air.

Linebacker Terrell Suggs yelled to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, “Hey, Marty, tell Mallett to throw to the guys wearing the purple jerseys [the offense].”

The Ravens re-signed Mallett to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason, but he hasn’t given Baltimore much confidence in him if Flacco’s back keeps him out longer than expected. That’s what the Ravens are weighing now as they contemplate whether to sign a quarterback.

“[Flacco] is day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “Do we really need to make that move or not? That’s the decision that really has to be made. I think there are a lot of layers to it, just from a football standpoint.”

In five seasons, Mallett has a 3-5 record as a starter, completing 55 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 64.9 passer rating.