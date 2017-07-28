Saints place Damian Swann, John Phillips on non-football injury/illness lists

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 28, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

The New Orleans Saints placed cornerback Damian Swann on the non-football injury list and tight end John Phillips on the non-football illness list as veterans reported for the start of training camp on Thursday.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Swann landed on the injury list after failing to pass a conditioning test on Thursday.

Phillips went on the illness list due to continued recovery from appendicitis.

The non-football injury lists is for injuries sustained away from the NFL working environment. The illness list works exactly the same way, but for sicknesses that impair the ability to perform.

The players still count against the 90-man roster limit in preseason and can be activated any time before the start of the regular season upon completion of a physical. Players must be on the NFI or PUP lists from the start of training camp in order to be eligible for the in-season versions of the lists, which would require the players to miss the first six weeks of the regular season before being eligible to return.