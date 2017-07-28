Seahawks add former player Lemuel Jeanpierre to coaching staff

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

The Seahawks brought back a former player, adding Lemuel Jeanpierre to their coaching staff for this season.

Jeanpierre, 30, will serve as an offensive assistant, the team announced Friday.

He spent part of six seasons as a center and guard with the Seahawks. Jeanpierre originally joined Seattle’s practice squad in 2010 before being promoted to the 53-man roster for the postseason that year.

Jeanpierre made 11 starts during his Seahawks career and appeared in 63 regular-season games and nine postseason games, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

His last season was 2015.