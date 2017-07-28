Seahawks, Chiefs swap linebackers

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The Seahawks and Chiefs made a trade on Friday involving a pair of linebackers.

The Seahawks are sending Kevin Pierre-Louis to Kansas City and they will receive D.J. Alexander in return.

Pierre-Louis was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and has played 34 games while making one start over his first three seasons. He’s played sparingly on defense in those appearances, but has been a regular on special teams in Seattle.

When Pierre-Louis has played on defense, he has played on the outside for the Seahawks. Alexander, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has been on the inside with the Chiefs, but otherwise has a similar profile to the player coming back to Kansas City.

Alexander played nine defensive snaps as a rookie and 48 during his second season while appearing regularly on special teams in every game the Chiefs played over the last two years. His work on those units was good enough to get him a spot in the Pro Bowl last year.