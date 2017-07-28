Seahawks to sign Marcus Smith

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Things never worked out for Marcus Smith with the Eagles after they made him a first-round pick in 2014, but the Seahawks hope they can have more luck.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks will sign Smith as a free agent. Smith, who had a roster bonus of just under $600,000 due under his rookie deal, cleared waivers after being cut by the Eagles earlier this week.

Smith saw time at both outside linebacker and defensive end for the Eagles, but will likely be ticketed for a spot on the defensive line in Seattle. Smith played 37 games without making a start in Philly and recorded 4.5 sacks.

Smith will join another first-round flop in trying to turn his career around with the Seahawks as Seattle signed former Dolphin Dion Jordan, the third overall pick in 2013, earlier in the offseason.