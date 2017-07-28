Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks with torn ligament in his wrist

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

A day after Von Miller predicted a big year for Shane Ray, Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced Ray will miss the next 6-8 weeks.

The pass-rusher tore a ligament in his left wrist, according to multiple reports. Ray will undergo surgery Saturday.

Ray was hurt in Thursday’s practice, but he practiced Friday with a brace. Further testing revealed the bad news on Ray.

Joseph said he will meet with General Manager John Elway to discuss the team’s options, with a roster move possible.

The Broncos already are without Shaq Barrett, whom Denver placed on the non-football injury list after he hurt his hip working out away from the facility. Joesph has said Barrett could miss the start of the regular season.

The Broncos had hoped for a breakout year for Ray, a first-round pick in 2015, after the retirement of DeMarcus Ware. Ray has 12 career sacks, including eight last season. He saw his first action as a starter last season when Ware was injured.