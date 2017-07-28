Solomon Thomas signs with 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

We’re down to two unsigned picks from the 2017 draft.

The 49ers announced on Friday that third overall pick Solomon Thomas has signed his rookie deal with the club. Thomas was drafted after the 49ers made a trade out of the second spot in the first round with the Bears, which changed Thomas’ draft slot but not his destination as he was the player the team wanted all along.

Thomas’ signing comes a day after General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan expressed their hope that the start of camp would provide the impetus needed to get the defensive lineman under contract. They did not say what had held things up to this point, but it’s been worked out to everyone’s satisfaction in any case.

With Thomas signed, Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick, and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, the 24th overall selection, are the only draftees without contracts. PFT reported earlier on Friday that the Raiders and Conley are making progress toward a deal.