Tamba Hali to open camp on PUP list

July 28, 2017

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali aired some grievances about his lack of playing time in last season’s playoff loss to the Steelers on social media this week, saying he was healthy enough to give the team more than seven snaps in that game.

It appears that his current condition isn’t quite good enough to allow him to begin practicing with the team at training camp, however.

Hali was not on the field for Friday’s practice and coach Andy Reid announced after practice that Hali is on the physically unable to perform list. Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that Hali was training inside the team’s facility while the rest of the team is on the field.

Hali opened camp last year on the PUP list as well and returned to action in the latter part of August after recovering from a knee scope. He went on to play in all 16 regular season games, picking up 3.5 sacks and a chip on his shoulder about how he was used in the process.