The full Everson Griffen details

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT

The Vikings recently signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a new contract, with two years left on his prior deal. The details are now in, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus of $2 million.

2. Fully-guaranteed roster bonus due July 29, 2017 of $5 million.

3. $1.9 million fully-guaranteed base salary for 2017.

4. Fully-guaranteed roster bonus due May 15, 2018 of $6 million.

5. $3.9 million base salary for 2018, guaranteed for injury only at signing, but fully-guaranteed on the third day of the 2018 league year.

6. $10.9 million base salary for 2019, guaranteed for injury only at signing, but fully-guaranteed on the third day of the 2019 league year.

7. $12.9 million base salary for 2020, $4.3 million base salary of which is guaranteed for injury only at signing. The $4.3 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

8. Non-guaranteed base salary of $13.4 million for 2021.

9. Non-guaranteed base salary of $14.9 million for 2022.

10. $100,000 workout bonuses for 2018 through 2022.

11. $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As a practical matter, it’s a two-year deal that pays out $3.5 million more than Griffen would have made over the next two seasons, with most of the money fully guaranteed at signing. After 2018, it’s a year-to-year deal with injury guarantees for 2019 and 2020.

So he traded a shot at the open market in two years for an extra $3.5 million, another $15.2 million in injury protection beyond 2018, and two non-guaranteed years that tie him to the Vikings for a total of six years.