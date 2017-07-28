Titans extend Jurell Casey, again

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

As the Titans prepare for a potential breakthrough season, they’ve rewarded (again) one of their breakthrough players.

Per a league source, defensive lineman Jurell Casey has signed a four-year, $60.4 million extension with the team. Of the amount, $40 million is guaranteed. (It’s unclear how much of it is fully guaranteed at signing.)

Casey had two prior years on his prior contract, a four-year, $36 million extension signed three years ago next month.

A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has played in all but two games in six season, starting all but four of them.