Titans waive Sebastian Tretola less than a week after he was shot in leg

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Guard Sebastian Tretola avoided serious injury when he was shot in Arkansas last weekend, but that didn’t help him stick on the Titans roster.

The Titans announced on Friday that they have waived Tretola. The move comes with a non-football injury designation.

Tretola, who was shot in the leg, was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and saw action in one game for the Titans during his rookie season. They signed guard Jake Simonich, an undrafted rookie who spent time with the Texans earlier in the offseason.

The Titans also waived linebacker Johnny Ragin III as they made room to formally add Erik Walden to the roster. The former Colts linebacker was signed earlier this week after recording 11 sacks in Indianapolis last season.