Tyler Eifert, John Ross have been cleared to practice

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert said in April that he wasn’t sure he would be cleared to practice at the start of training camp due to the back surgery he had last December, but he got good news when he met with doctors to find out if he’d be able to join his teammates on the field this week.

Eifert said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that he’s been fully cleared to practice. Eifert missed eight games last season to continue a career-long trend of time spent in the trainer’s room rather than on the field, where Eifert has been a potent part of the Cincinnati offense.

Eifert has missed 27 games over his first four seasons, something that the Bengals would obviously like to see change as he heads into his fifth NFL campaign.

Eifert wasn’t the only member of the receiving corps with some good medical news to report. First-round pick John Ross said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, that he’s been cleared to practice, although he’s going to be limited as he makes his way back from shoulder surgery.