Andrew Luck not ready to commit to playing Week One

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, and he’s unsure how long it will be before he’s 100 percent healthy.

Luck addressed reporters this morning in Indianapolis, and although his overall message was optimistic that he’ll be back and better than ever after shoulder surgery, the short-term prognosis is wait and see.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Luck didn’t commit to playing in the opener.

“There’s no reason to freak out. I’ll be better coming out of this than I was going into this,” Luck said. “We’re doing this right, I know we are. We’re not rushing it just to rush it.”

In the long run, the Colts will be better off getting Luck’s shoulder healthy before putting him on the field. In the short term, it’s hard to blame Colts fans for freaking out if Luck isn’t ready for Week One, even if Luck insists it will all work out in the end.