Bengals add former Florida State standout Kermit Whitfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Undrafted former Florida State receiver and returner Kermit Whitfield has found an NFL home.

Whitfield, who is best remembered for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown that turned the tide of the 2014 National Championship Game, has signed with the Bengals. The team’s announcement indicates that he will go by his given name, Levonte Whitfield.

After the draft the 5-foot-8, 184-pound Whitfield was signed by the Bears for their rookie minicamp but was waived afterward and hadn’t found a new team until today.

The Bengals also waived receiver Monty Madaris with a failed physical designation.