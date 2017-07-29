Blake Bortles throws five INTs in Saturday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2017, 11:10 PM EDT

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had a horrible, terrible, no good, very bad day with five interceptions in Saturday’s practice.

Bortles had two picks in 7-on-7 drills and three others in 11-on-11, one of which linebacker Telvin Smith returned for a touchdown. Cornerback Tyler Patmon, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2015, twice picked Bortles in 11-on-11.

Linebacker Josh McNary and safety Tashaun Gipson also had interceptions.

“I think any time someone doesn’t perform to what you want to do you’re concerned about it,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “He’s not the only one that’s out there. There’s some good things.

“We’re going to look at it. We’re going to look at those plays. If there’s any struggle or things we don’t like, then obviously we’re going to be smart enough to throw that crap out.”

Marrone said he did not offer encouragement to Bortles, because “if I’ve got to do that now, then we’re going to be in trouble.”

As DiRocco pointed out, since Bortles arrived in 2014, Bortles’ 63 turnovers lead the league, and he has thrown the second-most interceptions with 51. His 11 victories equal the 11 pick-sixes he has thrown.

The news on Bortles follows bold statements from three defensive players: Malik Jackson predicted a Super Bowl title for the Jaguars this season, and Calais Campbell followed in saying “all the pieces are in place” for a championship. On Friday, ex-Cowboys safety Barry Church said the Jaguars “have a lot more talent” than his former team.