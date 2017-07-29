Chargers place Jason Verrett, Mike Williams on PUP

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

The Chargers placed cornerback Jason Verrett and first-round pick Mike Williams on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday.

Williams, the seventh overall choice, has a back injury. The Chargers are hopeful Williams can avoid major surgery after he herniated a disc in his lower back on the first day of the team’s offseason program.

Verrett is returning from a tore anterior cruciate ligament that ended his season after four games. He had 13 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception before his knee injury.

Verrett, the 25th overall pick in 2014, played only six games as a rookie because of a shoulder season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he played 14 games, making 47 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.

The Chargers also placed safety Darrell Stuckey on PUP. Stuckey injured his knee in the 2016 season-finale.