Colts activate Malik Hooker from PUP list

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

The Colts have added a first-round pick to the active roster. It’s just not the one they need there the most.

The team announced that safety Malik Hooker, the 2017 first-rounder from Ohio State, has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform List. Quarterback Andrew Luck remains on PUP.

Also added to the PUP list were defensive end Kendall Langford and center/guard Brian Schwenke. All players on the active PUP list count toward the 90-man roster. Eventually, teams will have to decide whether to activate the players or put them on reserve/PUP to start the season. If that happens, they must spend at least six more weeks there.