First-round NFL draft prospect Da’Shawn Hand charged with DUI

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

Alabama defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who is widely regarded as a likely first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, was charged with DUI early this morning in Tuscaloosa.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

Hand was an outstanding athlete in high school who won a Virginia state championship in wrestling and was both a shot putter and a sprinter in track as well as starring on the football field, where Rivals.com listed him as the best player in the country. He hasn’t always been a starter on a very deep Alabama defensive line, but he’s expected to play a big role on Alabama’s defense this year.