Gareon Conley opens camp on physically unable to perform list

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

The Raiders have finally signed their first-round draft pick Gareon Conley, but he’s not ready to go just yet.

Conley has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, the Raiders announced today.

Oakland’s decision to take Conley in the first round of the draft came as a big surprise, as Conley had just been accused of sexual assaulting a woman in a Cleveland hotel. That case has still not been resolved, although a grand jury could decide whether to charge Conley next week.

The Raiders also announced that guard Jon Feliciano and defensive lineman Jihad Ward are on the physically unable to perform list. Pass rushers Mario Edwards Jr. and Bruce Irvin are both on the non-football injury list, while holdout offensive tackle Donald Penn is on the did not report list.