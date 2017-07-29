Kaepernick won’t demonstrate at all during 2017 season

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT

In March, as free agency approached, a report emerged that Colin Kaepernick would stand for the national anthem in 2017. More than four months later, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Kaepernick’s position hasn’t changed. Speaking more broadly, the source said Kaepernick will engage in no demonstrations during the 2017 season.

So with Kaepernick committed to standing for the anthem and not engaging in any other demonstrations this year, that should (in theory) reduce the animosity toward him. After all, plenty of other players engaged in demonstrations involving the anthem last year — and most if not all are gainfully employed.

Some would say that Kaepernick becomes the target of criticism because he led the way. Under that logic, shouldn’t he get credit for reversing course and leading the way toward full and complete respect and deference to the anthem?

We’ll see if any of it makes a difference. The problem is that the people who dislike him for what he did have made up their minds and refuse to change them. Meanwhile, plenty of guys who have done plenty of actually bad and/or illegal things get second, third, fourth chances.