Lawrence Timmons dubs Ndamukong Suh “best [defensive] tackle ever”

July 29, 2017

After a decade with the Steelers, Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons knows a thing or two about good defense. He thinks his new defense has one of the best defensive players ever.

“I feel like we have one of the best d-lines in football,” Timmons told reporters on Saturday. “You’ve got [Cameron[ Wake, you’ve got [Ndamukong] Suh – the best d-tackle ever. [Andre] Branch has been going crazy. We’ve got a lot of players and it’s going to be fun. We’re still trying to develop and get better at the same time.”

That’s very high praise for Suh. Could some of it be hyperbole? Sure. Still, is it that outlandish to think Suh will finish his career with that designation.

Timmons added that he’s been playing both inside and outside linebacker in practice, and it seems his new team intends to line him up in various different ways.

As he prepares for games that count in a new city, he’s adjusting to the South Florida heat.

“I haven’t thrown up yet, so far so good,” Timmons said.

When he does, it won’t be the first time he’s done that in Miami.