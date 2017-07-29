Marcell Dareus has a hamstring injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

With training camps open, plenty of football players not currently in football shape will suffer football injuries while trying to get there.

In Buffalo, defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has suffered an injured hamstring.

Coach Sean McDermott disclosed the injury to reporters on Saturday, explaining it happened near the end of Friday’s practice. He said the veteran’s status is “up in the air” for now.

“Any time players miss time, you get concerned,” McDermott said. “Whether it’s Marcell or anyone else really for that matter. I’m going to stay positive with it and he’s done a great job of being in shape at this point in camp and has really handled things well so we’ll see how this unfolds.”

It unfolded with Dareus not practicing on Saturday. He’ll presumably be day-to-day until it heals. Which is always the biggest challenge with a hamstring injury — letting it heal.