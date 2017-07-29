Report: Fans rising up against possible Kaepernick signing in Baltimore

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2017, 3:03 AM EDT

If recent comments by Ravens coach John Harbaugh regarding the potential signing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick were meant to be a trial balloon, it apparently is made of lead.

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that the Ravens “have heard from numerous fans regarding Kaepernick in the last couple of days, many staunchly opposed to his signing.”

It’s hardly a surprise, given that Giants co-owner John Mara already has provided all anti-Kaepernick fans with the blueprint for shouting down a potential Kaepernick signing.

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” Mara said in May. “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into.”

It’s impossible to know whether the fans from whom the Ravens have heard are only Ravens fans, or whether they are fans of other teams who simply want to see Kaepernick remain unemployed. Regardless, it’s no surprise that those who don’t want to see Kaepernick on an NFL team are trying to block it from happening at a time when it appears that it could.

Maybe those who support the employment of Kaepernick — you know, those who made his 49ers jersey the 17th highest-selling jersey in May — should start contacting the Ravens as well, regardless of whether they are Ravens fans.

Ultimately, the question becomes whether Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will ignore the noise, positive and/or negative, and make a decision based solely on the objective of winning football games. After all, that’s what the Commissioner claims all teams do.