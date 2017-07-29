Sean Lee reacts to Barry Church’s declaration that Jaguars have more talent

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

Barry Church might hear from a former teammate (or more) to debate who has more talent.

Church, who left the Cowboys after seven seasons to sign with the Jaguars, said Friday that his new team has “a lot more talent” than Dallas does. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee was asked about Church’s comments Saturday.

“They have more talent? Well, that’s because he’s in Jacksonville right now,” Lee said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Of course he’s going to say that. I might have to call him.”

Church was a defensive captain with the Cowboys last season. Church was second to Lee in tackles last season with 109, starting 12 games. Church, though, left in the offseason for the Jaguars’ four-year, $26 million deal.

The Cowboys, who couldn’t afford to keep Church, also lost Church’s backup, J.J. Wilcox. Jeff Heath is expected to start opposite Byron Jones this season.

“Barry and I came in together,” Lee said. “We’re both from Pittsburgh. I’m very close to him. A guy like Byron and Jeff Heath, they’re going to have to step up because Barry was an incredible player for us. He was a leader for us, a playmaker.”