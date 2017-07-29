Sean Lee reacts to Barry Church’s declaration that Jaguars have more talent

Barry Church might hear from a former teammate (or more) to debate who has more talent.
Church, who left the Cowboys after seven seasons to sign with the Jaguars, said Friday that his new team has “a lot more talent” than Dallas does. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee was asked about Church’s comments Saturday.
“They have more talent? Well, that’s because he’s in Jacksonville right now,” Lee said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Of course he’s going to say that. I might have to call him.”
Church was a defensive captain with the Cowboys last season. Church was second to Lee in tackles last season with 109, starting 12 games. Church, though, left in the offseason for the Jaguars’ four-year, $26 million deal.
The Cowboys, who couldn’t afford to keep Church, also lost Church’s backup, J.J. Wilcox. Jeff Heath is expected to start opposite Byron Jones this season.
“Barry and I came in together,” Lee said. “We’re both from Pittsburgh. I’m very close to him. A guy like Byron and Jeff Heath, they’re going to have to step up because Barry was an incredible player for us. He was a leader for us, a playmaker.”
The Cowboys couldn’t afford him?? Come on, let’s get real. The Cowboys could of kept him if they really wanted to. The problem was, the secondary was not very good, wasn’t getting the job done, and needed a complete overhaul. Let’s tell it like it is.
Barry Church might be right. If you put Dak Prescott on Jacksonville, they’re a 14-2 team. If you put Blake Bortles on Dallas, they’re a 5-11 team. That’s the difference right there. Jacksonville does have more big time talent on defense. If you put Tom Brady on Cleveland, they’re a 13-3 team.
Dallas easily could have afforded Church. It didn’t want to overpay him the way Jax did, and it’s as simple as that.
Sean Lee has great character, shows with his comments towards Church. Despite church’s obvious shot at the Cowboys, Lee shows his class and complements him. For the record, it is laughable that Church would even make these comments, he and the rest of that putrid secondary was jettisoned because of their inability to stop a nose bleed in critical times of games.
The Jaguars do have more talent on the defensive side of the ball than Dallas. Can anybody really argue that they don’t?
Reading these comments shows how delusional most Cowboys fans are. PFF graded the Cowboys secondary collectively as the best unit in the league in 2016.
“One of the biggest reasons for the Cowboys’ success this season has been the turnaround of the secondary. After having just one defensive back with an above-average coverage grade last season, all eight players with at least 100 snaps in 2016 earned average or above-average overall and coverage grades. Although they lack an elite-caliber player, this group has played consistently well as a unit. Byron Jones, Barry Church, Morris Claiborne, and J.J. Wilcox have all earned career-high overall and coverage grades this season, while rookie Anthony Brown has played well down the stretch in Claiborne’s absence.”
What isn’t good for Cowboys fans is three of the players mentioned in that ranking were allowed to walk in free agency.
@playmaker
And they overhauled it with jeff heath !!! Lmao
Church is a clown. Very overrated like the other guys they got rid of. Glad they cleaned house of those average at best players. I would rather see one of our rookies make a mistake while they are learning than the constant coverage mistakes that these veterans consistently made!