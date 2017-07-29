The Jurrell Casey contract details

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

Three years after giving defensive tackle Jurrell Casey a four-year extension, the Titans have given him another one. Basic numbers were reported when the deal was first done. We now have all of them.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus of $8 million.

2. 2017 roster bonus of $4 million.

3. $1.4 million base salary in 2017, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

4. $10.6 million base salary in 2018, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

5. $10.55 million base salary in 2019, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

6. $11.25 million base salary in 2020, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

7. $11.681 million base salary in 2021, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

8. $13.25 million base salary in 2022, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

The contract carries $22 million fully guaranteed at signing and another $18 million in rolling injury guarantees. Over the next two years, he’ll make $25.2 million, $11.269 million of which will be new money.

The four-year deal signed by Casey in 2014, as he was entering the last year of his rookie contract, made this one easier to get. If Casey had done a six-year or seven-year deal, it would have been much harder to adjust the contract now and secure fresh guarantees. As players begin to realize that long-term deals make far more sense for the team than the player, look for more of these contract to be shorter in nature.