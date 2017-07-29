Titans sign first-rounder Corey Davis

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

The Titans have signed rookie receiver Corey Davis, the team announced Saturday.

It means the team has signed all nine members of its draft class. Davis was the final first-round pick to sign after the Raiders got cornerback Gareon Conley under contract Friday.

Davis caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at Western Michigan. His 5,285 career receiving yards is an FBS record, and he ranks second in NCAA history in career receiving touchdowns with 52.

Davis underwent ankle surgery at the start of the offseason, keeping him from working out for teams over the course of the pre-draft process. The Titans made him the No. 5 overall choice, but the ankle limited Davis’ work in the offseason program until the minicamp.

The Titans began training camp Saturday.