Bills will hold Marcell Dareus out of practice for second day

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

When Bills coach Sean McDermott disclosed to reporters the hamstring injury suffered by defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on Saturday morning, McDermott expressed hope that Dareus would be able to practice that same day. He didn’t.

On Sunday morning, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told reporters that Dareus will miss another day of practice.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Frazier said the Bills are simply being cautious with Dareus, and that the team has nothing to be “overly concerned about.”

Injuries happen routinely in camp, with hamstring strains being a common condition for guys working to get in football shape. The challenge becomes giving the hamstring enough rest, or the problem will linger, and potentially become aggravated.