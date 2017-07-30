Browns S Ed Reynolds to miss “significant time” with knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Browns safety Ed Reynolds hurt his knee on Saturday and it will be a while before he is able to get back on the field.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said on Sunday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, that Reynolds will miss “significant time” as a result of the injury. Jackson didn’t specify Reynolds’ exact injury, but did say that it is not a torn ACL.

Reynolds started seven of the 10 games he played for the Browns last season and ended the year with 43 tackles and a sack. Reynolds was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2014 and played six games for Philly in 2015 before being released last September.

Reynolds’ absence takes one player out of the group competing for jobs at safety this summer. First-round pick Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred, Calvin Pryor, Ibraheim Campbell and Trey Caldwell are still in the mix.